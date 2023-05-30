Taylor Swift in Detroit: Ticketmaster opens ticket queue for some verified fans

Some Taylor Swift fans got a surprise on Tuesday as some tickets were released for her shows in Detroit next weekend.

Select fans who had verified fan accounts were invited to join the queue on Tuesday morning for tickets to the June 9 or June 10 shows, with many posting photos on Twitter of them in the queue.

Swift is playing two shows next weekend at Ford Field as part of The Eras Tour.

Fans for previous stops have been able to get tickets for the show on Tuesdays, about 10 days before the show date.

We have reached out to Ticketmaster for more information.

Swift announced The Eras Tour last year with tickets going on sale in November and the presale was so problematic that Ticketmaster eventually canceled the on-sale date for tickets after the presale broke the website.

According to a New York Times article, Ticketmaster said in a deleted article around 3.5 million people registered for the presale and about 1.5 million were given the special access code.

Resale tickets on sites like StubHub are going for upwards of $1,000 for the cheapest ticket, before fees.