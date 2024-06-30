Teachers ratify new contract with Detroit Public Schools Community District

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After months of negotiation, teachers with Detroit Public Schools Community District have ratified a new contract, according to the Detroit Federation of Teacher's website.

The teacher's union fought for higher pay and better benefits last summer. The teachers and DPSCD had been negotiating a new contract since February.

WATCH: Our story from earlier this week, on the teachers working to ratify the contract

Detroit teachers working to ratify a tentative contract with DPSCD

1,151 votes were cast by teachers, with 954 saying Yes and 197 saying No.

With the contract ratified, it now moves to the DPSCD school board to accept the results of the vote, as this is planned to be discussed at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, July 9.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers says that they publish the tentative agreements in the contract on their websiteonce the school board agrees to it.

7 News Detroit has reached out to DPSCD for comment, and we have yet to hear back.