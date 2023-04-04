Techstars Detroit reveals the 12 companies in its spring class of 2023

(WXYZ) — The latest class for the competitive Techstars Detroit program has been announced.

Techstars Detroit Powered by J.P. Morgan revealed its spring class of 2023 this week. The 13-week accelerator program aims to provide investment, mentorship and community partnership opportunities for entrepreneurs across the globe.

This program is open to all entrepreneurs with a focus on supporting founders who are Black, Hispanic and Latino, Indigenous American, and/or Pacific Islander.

“We deeply believe that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not,” read a statement from Techstars.

These 12 selected companies, according to Techstars, stood out to them because of their quick execution, grit and deep empathy for customers.

To learn more about Techstars Detroit, click here.

Here’s a full list of the 12 companies that are part of the spring class of 2023:

Cashpool

Detroit, MI

Cashpool is recreating the hedge fund experience for retail investors by combining copy trading and community in the stock market and crypto.

Crediometer Inc

Detroit, MI

Crediometer provides a secure and easy-to-use payment solution for growing business owners of all shapes and sizes.

Fitmania, Inc.

Detroit, MI

Fitmania is building the future of fitness where users can connect, create, and monetize on our platform.

Glou Beauty

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Glou is an AI-driven C2C re-commerce marketplace powering the circular economy for beauty products.

HomeFlow

Brooklyn, NY

Homeflow provides a digital collaborative platform for residential real estate transactions that give education, unbiased advice, user-friendly tools, and access to the top real estate professionals.

Inpathy

Detroit, MI

Inpathy recreates the human experience on social tech, using empathy better to serve people's well-being and digital identity formation.

Kredete

New York, NY

Kredete is a digital lending platform that provides free credit scores and reports to underserved individuals and small businesses in Africa to help them gain access to formal credit and improve their financial health.

Luca

Lagos, Nigeria

Luca offers simple finance tools for small African-based businesses.

MeetYourClass

Ann Arbor, MI

MeetYourClass is creating the most extensive network of college students to alleviate the struggles of finding friends and roommates before arriving on campus.

Saral

Mumbai, India

Saral is a one-stop B2B platform for women homepreneurs to sell their products from the comfort of their homes.

Superpowers Incorporated (Formally Unicorn Dream)

Detroit, MI

Superpowers automates early-stage startup investment opportunity suggestions replicating investment decision-making to increase investor confidence, efficiency, and accuracy.

Waggle

London, United Kingdom

Waggle is an AI sidekick that helps managers know exactly what to do and when to drive their team to perform.

