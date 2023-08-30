TEDxDetroit announces lineup of speakers for 15th year; here's the list

TEDxDetroit is returning for its 15th year in the Motor City and will bring together leading thinkers from around the state.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the roster of speakers who will take the stage at Motor City Sound Board Detroit for the day-long conference.

It's taking place Thursday, Sept. 28 and will be a day-long event with idea-focused, short talks from a variety of people around the state.

Marques McCammon, Automotive innovator who's leading the turnaround of ultra-luxury Karma Automotive

David Medina Álvarez, Livaq CEO who is developing the next generation of off-road vehicles with an eye on adventure and sustainability

Anthony Grupido – hailed as "Michigan's Best Magician" by Channel 2, 4, 7, and WJR Radio, will use magic to deliver a powerful message about the impact social media has on our lives and well-being.

Jason Bressler, Chief Technology Officer at United Wholesale Mortgage, the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States.

Dr. Eddie Connor –Cancer Survivor, International Speaker and Author of New York Times best-selling book REACH: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Succeeding.

Quiana "Que" Broden, owner of Cooking with Que, named the best vegan place to eat in Detroit by Hour Detroit Magazine.

Mike & Gina – Founders of The New Day Foundation, a non-profit Michigan cancer support organization, authors of New York Times best-selling memoir, The Color of Rain, which inspired an original Hallmark movie.

Staci Russell – first-generation rodeo athlete using her talents to inspire others.

Many more speakers will also be at the event.

“We try to foster a mixing-pot of possibilities and insights each year with our roster of speakers,” said Charlie Wollborg, curator of TEDx Detroit. “By showcasing unique talents within our community, we can spark one-of-a-kind ideas and elicit greater change and conversations.”

Tickets are still available at https://www.tedxdetroit.com/speakers-2023/

