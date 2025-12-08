Teen arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old in Highland Park last month.

Avonte Herring, 13, was gunned down near the Dollar General store on Woodward Avenue and Manchester Parkway around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Stray rounds from the shooting struck neighboring businesses and passing vehicles.

In an update on Dec. 8, MSP said the 15-year-old from Highland Park was taken into custody overnight and is being lodged pending a prosecutor's review.

I spoke with Avonte's mother, who said she did not get a minute of sleep after learning her son was murdered. The family was too shaken up for an interview Wednesday but is hoping and praying his killer is brought to justice.

"Children need a village. They need a village because these streets and being out here, you know, it's nothing nice," said Liletha Poe, a neighbor, reflecting on the tragedy.

Family of Avonte Herring

Neighbors like Poe are stunned by the loss. She said Avonte was a familiar presence in the community who looked out for younger children.

"Definitely going to miss his presence around here. Like I said, I'd see him every morning and to wake up and not see him, that's definitely going to be a stint in my routine," Poe said.

She described how Avonte would help watch her young children and even give her son money.

"He used to give my son like a dollar or two. He would see them on the bus," Poe said. "First he would come and see me or if they were not listening as they say they're supposed to, he would know that and let me know."

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting. Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon believes the suspect, like Avonte, is a young teenager.

"I've had community leaders reach out to me, residents that are offering to help in any way. Whenever you hear something like this, it's horrible," McMahon said.

The chief issued a stark warning to parents about knowing what their children are doing.

"As parents, as teachers, as the community, as law enforcement, we gotta do a better job of getting control of these kids. We suspect our suspect is very young as well and I also suspect that their parents know what they're into and knowing who they're hanging out with," McMahon said.

"For the parents out there who know what their kids are up to, your kids are going to end up in prison or dead if you don't get control of them."

