Juvenile charged in kidnapping of infant twins from Livonia motel that triggered Amber Alert

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has charged a 16-year-old girl in connection with the August 20 kidnapping of 14-day-old twins that sparked an Amber Alert.

Dad of Livonia abducted twins speaks out about why he believes it happened

Then teen has been charged with two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday in the case.

The teen is not being charged as an adult in the case. Prosecutors have added an adult designation to her as part of the case. This means that if convicted the judge will have the option to sentence the teen as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to impose a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the court finds the juvenile is not rehabilitated.

Last week, Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23, all of Detroit, were charged with two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building.

Police say on August 20 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Slay, Chandler and Jones kidnapped the infants from a hotel room when their mother left the room briefly.

The three defendants were arraigned in 16th District Court and all were denied bond.