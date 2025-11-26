Teen fatally shot near Dollar General store in Highland Park, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager boy was shot and killed near a Dollar General store in Highland Park on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. outside the Dollar General on Woodward Avenue near Manchester Parkway.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital. The teen died at the hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect. Details on a suspect weren't immediately released.

Witnesses say they narrowly escaped with their lives after nearly being hit by stray gunfire.

Ronald Cole was driving home when his van was hit by stray gunfire.

“Getting ready to make a turn go home,” Cole recalled before shots rang out. “We’ve been hit."

Cole showed us two bullet holes in his van, counting his blessings and feeling one thing above all else.

“Alive. Feeling very much alive,” he said.

He believes he's lucky he wasn’t running a half second behind schedule or his wife may have been shot in the passenger seat.

“Because you can see where the bullet is. Do the measurements,” Cole said.

A man was getting ready to donate at nearby CSL Plasma before the shooting.

“There’s a big boom. There’s a big hole in the window,” he said. “People jumped on the floor and were trying to gather together and hide.”

Lamont Garrison says he was standing outside the building when bullets from across the street shattered the window.

“It went past my arm and I got scared and ran to the side of the building,” Garrison said.

He says frantically, he started looking for anything nearby to shield himself and his younger cousin from the gunfire.

“It’s a terrible, terrible moment," Garrison said.

Losing his own brother at 14 years old, Garrison says he’s feeling the pain of the family of the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed and is sending his prayers.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation, Highland Park police said.

Additional details about the shooting have not yet been released.

