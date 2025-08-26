Teen fleeing police sentenced in 2023 crash that killed woman & unborn child

A teenager who was fleeing police when he crashed into a vehicle, killing a woman and her unborn child, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Travion Smith, 18, was given 25-50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of all charges. He was charged with second-degree murder and more.

Smith was driving north on Van Dyke at 15 Mile around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, fleeing police, when he crashed into a car driven by Norman Gumma, his pregnant wife, Fatih, and their 2-year-old son.

Faith was pronounced dead at the scene, and Norman is paralyzed. Their 2-year-old son was injured but did recover.

Sterling Heights family speaks out about tragic fatal accident and road to recovery moving forward

Prosecutors say Smith was driving at more than 90 mph when the crash happened.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message: when you choose to run from the police, you will walk to a jail. This young adult’s reckless flight cost a pregnant woman and her unborn child their lives, left her husband paralyzed, and forever changed a young child’s future. Nothing can undo that pain, but this sentence brings accountability and justice for the victims and their loved ones. We hope this case reminds everyone that fleeing law enforcement is never worth the risk. One reckless decision can shatter countless lives,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

The family did set up a GoFundMe, which is still taking donations. So far, they have raised more than $290,000.