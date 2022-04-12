Teen girl dies after crash in Woodhaven on Saturday night

(WXYZ) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a high school senior who was killed in a crash in Woodhaven over the weekend.

According to a GoFundMe page posted by the family, the victim, Jasmine Alhachami, died in the crash near West Rd. and Allen Rd. on Saturday night.

There's a memorial growing at the intersection where the crash happened.

Police say Jasmine was one of three passengers in a car traveling on West Rd. when the driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into an SUV.

Jasmine died from her injuries.

Four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a part in the tragedy.