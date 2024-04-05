Teen grazed by bullet during shooting, foot chase with Detroit police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage male was grazed by a bullet during a shooting and foot chase with Detroit police Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. near Fenkell Avenue and Bramell, west of Lahser Road.

According to Detroit Police Department Chief James White, officers with special operations were in the area and found a male and investigated him for carrying a concealed weapon. It's unclear what led police to him.

Police were working to confirm the teen's age Thursday night.

As police were investigating, the person took off and officers chased him.

At least two gunshots were fired, which police confirmed through ShotSpotter. At this time, it’s unknown who fired the shots, but the suspect suffered a graze wound to one of his legs.

He was taken to the hospital conscious and alert, police said. He’s since been released from the hospital and will be taken into police custody.

No officers were hurt.

The weapon, a 9mm gun, that the suspect had was recovered by police. They said it was stolen from Dearborn Heights in 2022.

Additional details about the incident including what led up to the shots being fired are unknown at this time.

