Teen injured in shooting while walking in Warren, police say

(WXYZ) — Warren police said a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting while walking on Tuesday.

Police say an 18-year-old shot him in the left leg — and that the suspect and victim knew each other and did not get along.

According to police, three teens, including the suspected shooter, are now in custody.

The high school in the area was briefly placed on lockdown, according to officials.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Editor's note: an earlier version of this story indicated that the victim was walking home from school. The teen did not attend the nearby high school. The age has also been corrected.