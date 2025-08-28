Teen shot near Detroit park after girls plan to fight, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage girl was shot in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Schoenherr Street and East State Fair Avenue, which is near Wish Egan Park. Police were not exactly sure where the shooting took place and were investigating that, but crime scene tape could be seen at the park.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm. She was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said the victim and another female planned to meet to fight. He said someone brought a gun and fired it. It's unclear at this time who brought the gun and who fired it.

The shooting happened during football practice at the park and as kids were playing on the playground.

“Shot up here for what? No reason. Just dropped my stepson off here to play basketball,” a parent said.

Two minors were detained after the shooting. Police are working to determine if they were involved or if they only witnessed the incident.

"One of the most important things that we can say is that we're still dealing with children and they have to learn how to regulate themselves, but parents have to know where their children are going. They have to know what their children are doing. And whether or not your children has access to firearms, I think every parent has control of that. I think that's the most important piece to get out," Williams told reporters near the scene.

Several children have been shot in Detroit over the summer and because of that, police stepped up their enforcement of teen curfews. Under an updated ordinance, parental fines increased, however, violations have been decriminalized.

Wednesday's shooting marks the 29th child shot in the city this year and the fourth one at a park.

"We have had so many different types and situations that have occurred within the city of different violent natures. All of them come down to one common denominator: self-regulation. So with children, their parents have to help them, but we shouldn't be bringing guns to fights and we shouldn't be fighting, we should be talking," Arnold said.

Dorothy Walker, who lives across the street from the park, agrees.

“That sounds real good, but it’s not happening. Just to be truthful with you, the parents are scared of these kids and the kids are running rapid,” Walker said. “These young people are lost. They don’t have anyone to talk to. They need hope.”

Arnold said the department stepped up patrols over the summer, specifically on weekends.

"We do have an answer for the violence, but some things you can't stop. And it's a full community effort that's going to have to take place for violence to stop," Arnold said.

