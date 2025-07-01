Teen shot in the head in Detroit and in critical condition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Tuesday evening in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Saint Aubin and Lafayette streets.

Police said the victim is a 17-year-old boy. What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.



Watch Detroit Police Cmdr. Jevon Johnson provide details about the shooting in the video player below:

Detroit police provide details after teen shot in the head

"Unfortunately right now, he's critical, fighting for his life, and so it's very unfortunate," Detroit Police Cmdr. Jevon Johnson said.

Suspect information wasn't immediately available. Police said the shooting happened in a green light location, where cameras are installed. They're looking at video taken at the location.

Police were searching for witnesses and anyone who may have saw anything in the area at the time.

"No. 1, our messaging is conflict resolution, not using gun violence, talk things out. Don't let people goad you into any type of violence, much less gun violence. And as well, call the police early," Johnson said. "But additionally, if you're in a situation, unfortunately, a lot of times, bystanders, innocent bystanders end up really being the true victims. So what you want do is if you see a a situation developing, you want leave — just leave, so that you won't become a victim."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct Detective Division at 313-596-5740. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or detroitrewards.tv.

