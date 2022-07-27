Teen shot, killed after shooting in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager has died after being shot in Detroit Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened near Homer Street and Mullane Street.

Detroit Police Department says the victim, a teen around the age of 14 or 15, was shot once. Medical responders took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still working to identify the victim.

Police say four people are in custody in connection to the shooting. At least one arrest was made. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says those taken into custody are young people.

“Sadly, we’ve got a young person once again in our city that’s been shot senselessly on the street in the middle of the summer, so there’s no words. Obviously, the family is devastated as you’ve seen,” White told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.