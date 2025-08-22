Teen sentenced in killing of Oakland County deputy Bradley Reckling

(WXYZ) — The teen who pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Oakland County sheriff's deputy Bradley Reckling was sentenced on Friday morning.

Raymone Debose, 18, will serve 33-60 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder of a police officer and felony firearm back in July.

“Brad’s death wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t the result of youthful reckless or poor judgment, the defendant took a gun, aimed it Brad and pulled the trigger," said Jacqueline Reckling.

During the hearing, Bradley's widow, Jacqueline Reckling, delivered a victim impact statement. The courtroom was also filled with family, friends and deputies.

“Because of the defendant’s choice, I will never, never have a complete picture of our family, there will always be a piece missing," said Jacqueline Reckling.

"Today's sentencing provides some measure of closure, though the loss will forever remain with those who knew and loved Brad," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "His legacy will continue to live on within this Office and in the hearts and minds of those who knew him."

Bradley's mother, Tammy Reckling, also spoke during Debose's sentencing.

“I would have sold everything I own, I would have even sold my soul to have Brad here with us," said Tammy Reckling.

Two others were also charged in the case. Karim Moore, 18, from Clinton Township and Marquis Goins, 18, from Detroit are each charged with one count of accessory after the fact, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

According to the prosecutor's office, DeBose fired the shots that hit Reckling, and the two others were allegedly in the car and helped him flee the scene and supported him after the alleged shooting.

Reckling was killed in Detroit on the night of June 22, 2024, while he was working undercover tracking a stolen vehicle.

According to Worthy, the three suspects were working as part of a criminal enterprise that dated back to November 2023 and ended on the night of the shooting.

That criminal enterprise, according to Worthy, resulted in at least four carjackings, at least four car thefts, eight counts of weapons charges and more.

"This was a ring. This was something that touched a lot of cities and like I said, three counties," Worthy said. "If you’re going to be involved in something like that and we can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, we will charge it."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Reckling was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. Reckling, who was not wearing a bulletproof vest, was following the vehicle the three young men were in because it had been stolen out of Madison Heights earlier in the day.

