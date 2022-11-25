Watch Now
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top row from left, Randy Blevins, Fernando Chavez-Barron, Lorenzo Gamble, and bottom row from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
Shyleana Sausedo-Day
Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 14:42:02-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have announced that 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was among the six killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire in the store with a handgun.

Among the other victims is a 43-year-old custodian and father of two, Lorenzo Gamble.

Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans.

Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian Pendleton as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends.

A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as "Mr. Randy" by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese.

Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area.

