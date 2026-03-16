Temple Israel attacker’s ex-wife called 911 for welfare check right after crash

(WXYZ) — Two minutes after police say Ayman Ghazali drove his truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, his ex-wife called Dearborn Heights Police, warning that he was afraid he was going to hurt himself.

“He’s like suicidal,” said Ghazali’s ex-wife in a 911 call obtained by 7 News Detroit. She said Ghazali’s “voice is not stable. I just want to make sure he’s okay.”

AUDIO: Listen to the 911 call to the Dearborn Heights Police Department

AUDIO: 911 call to Dearborn Heights PD

Ghazali’s ex-wife told police that she had just talked to Ghazali and that he “told her to send money overseas” before the call ended, according to the police report. When she tried to call him back, she only reached his voicemail.

“I’m scared, I don’t know if there’s anything…I don’t know if there’s anything, but he’s by himself,” she said on the recording.

The redacted 911 call and police report are the only known warnings made to law enforcement regarding Ghazali. On the 911 call, Ghazali’s ex-wife told the operator that he was upset after two of his brothers, his 7-year-old niece and 4-year-old nephew had all been killed in Lebanon by an Israeli air strike.

“His family, his two brothers and their kids (were killed) in an airstrike in Lebanon in the war,” she said. “He’s not stable. He texted me, he sent me a voice message right now.”

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Force said on X that Ghazali’s brother was a commander with Hezbollah, leading a unit responsible for launching rockets toward Israeli civilians.

When the operator asked if Ghazali had any weapons in the home, his ex-wife responded: “I don’t know at all.”

Related Coverage: What we're learning about the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel

What we're learning about the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel

Records show that four Dearborn Heights Police officers would be dispatched to the home, but no one was there. Officers noted Ghazali’s truck was not in the driveway.

When police called the local restaurant where Ghazali worked, they were told he wasn’t there either.

“His kids, they live with me,” his ex-wife told the 911 operator. “But I was just helping him out when…with the funeral. And then I had to leave. The way that he was talking to me, he was telling me to take care of my family in Lebanon (inaudible). I feel like he’s really upset.”

