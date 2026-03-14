WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Members of Temple Israel gathered Friday evening at Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield Township for Shabbat service, supporting one another after an attack on their place of worship.

This comes as the FBI released new details about the suspect and the events leading up to the incident.

Watch the video report below:

Temple Israel congregation gathers for Shabbat, FBI reveals new details about attack

Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny reflected on the outcome of the attack during the service.

"Every staff member, security officer and teacher survived. Every parent was reunited with their child. Everyone went home with their family. We survived," Kaluzny said.

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Kaluzny praised the security guards who confronted the attacker and stopped him from getting further into the building. One guard was injured in the attack after being hit by the suspect's vehicle.

"Even after he was injured, he got himself somehow to the ECC school door to warn them not to come into the hallway," Kaluzny said.

Related video: Rabbi opens synagogue doors to all after attack on Temple Israel

Neighboring synagogue embraces community

Rabbi Paul Yedwab also addressed the congregation.

"We are Temple Israel," Yedwab said.

Related video: What we're learning about the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel

What we're learning about the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel

On Friday afternoon, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies shared more details about the events leading up to the attack. FBI Detroit Field Office Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan said suspect Ayman Ghazali spent about two hours in the Temple Israel parking lot before crashing into the building.

"At approximately 12:19 pm, Ghazali drives his vehicle into Door 5 on the southeast corner of the building," Runyan said.

Watch the full news conference below:

RAW VIDEO: Law enforcement holds a news conference updating Temple Israel Attack

Runyan said Ghazali hit a security guard as he rammed his truck into the building. The suspect then engaged in a gunfight with security guards.

"Soon after, his engine compartment catches on fire, and at some point during the gunfight, Ghazali suffers a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," Runyan said.

The FBI said fireworks were found in Ghazali's truck. Phantom Fireworks said video shows Ghazali at their Livonia location on Tuesday, making two trips for fireworks and spending more than $2,000. The company said he only purchased consumer-grade fireworks, which are less explosive than professional grade pyrotechnics.

Watch the video from Phantom Fireworks below:

Video shows suspect buying fireworks before attack at Temple Israel

As the investigation continues, members of Temple Israel say they are thankful they survived the attack.

"In some way, just being here tonight is a sign of survival, of defiance, but tradition teaches us that's not enough. It is incumbent upon us to respond aloud and say this prayer. Why? Because we survived it together as one community," Kaluzny said.

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