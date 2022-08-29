Tens of thousands lose power across Michigan in afternoon and evening storms

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 213,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through.

Photo gallery: Storm damage across metro Detroit

That number is expected to climb until the storms exit the area.

Videos show widespread damage across metro Detroit due to severe weather

Out state, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 160,000 customers are in the dark after the storms.

Remember, if you come across a down line stay away from it and report it to DTE by calling 1-800-477-4747.

