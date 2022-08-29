Watch Now
News

Tens of thousands lose power across Michigan in afternoon and evening storms

Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 6.37.21 PM.jpg
DTE Energy Outage Map
Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 6.37.21 PM.jpg
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:52:04-04

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 213,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through.

Photo gallery: Storm damage across metro Detroit

That number is expected to climb until the storms exit the area.

Videos show widespread damage across metro Detroit due to severe weather

Out state, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 160,000 customers are in the dark after the storms.

Remember, if you come across a down line stay away from it and report it to DTE by calling 1-800-477-4747.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website