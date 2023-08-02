Tens of thousands still under boil water alert after main break on Tuesday

Tens of thousands of people across five communities are still under a boil water advisory after a massive water main break in Macomb County Wednesday morning.

The communities are Chesterfield, Lenox and Macomb townships, as well as New Haven and part of Rochester.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the 36-inch main broke around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 24 Mile Rd. and North Ave. with water spilling out into the area causing flooding.

Cans of bottled water are now stacked inside of a Chesterfield Township fire station for a water distribution site for residents.

"It is an inconvenience with washing clothes and brushing your teeth and everything else," Robin Stone from Chesterfield said.

According to the GLWA, the boil water advisory will likely go until at least Thursday as they now await the results of testing from the water.

"For a pipe this size, it's extraordinarily rapid. We were able to get the pressure restored in a 4-hour period," Suzzane Coffey, the GLWA CEO said.

But that led to other water main breaks, like one at 23 Mile and Romeo Plank, also in Macomb Township. Two more breaks happened.

"In an older system like this particular line, a weak spot gets exploited and it just pops," Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said.

That break was also fixed quickly with no major flooding.