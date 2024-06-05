Tens of thousands without power in Southeast Michigan after severe storms

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 30,000 DTE customers in Southeastern Michigan are without power Wednesday evening after severe storms moved through the area.

Around 7:05 p.m., 31,825 customers were without power, according to DTE's outage map.

Storms left behind damage in several communities including at a gas station in Farmington Hills where an overhang collapsed and caused a fire after hitting a gas pump. Livonia was one of the hardest hit areas.

Watch damage at the Farmington Hills gas station below:

Gas station overhang collapses on pump, causing fire in Farmington Hills

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.

