Watch Now
News

Tens of thousands without power in Southeast Michigan as storms move through

roseville tree.jpg
Debbie Vroman
Storm damage in Roseville on June 19, 2024.
roseville tree.jpg
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jun 19, 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 30,000 DTE customers are without power Wednesday night as strong storms move through Southeast Michigan.

As of around 10:55 p.m., 39,684 were without power, according to DTE's outage map.

Trees and power lines are down in several communities, leaving behind damage.

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit