Tensions in Ukraine continue to impact gas prices across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As Putin orders troops to two regions that belong to Ukraine the threat of war is just one of the factors that have oil prices near $100 a barrel—a price we haven’t seen since 2014.

So far prices are holding steady in Michigan, but they are still higher than anyone would like.

"As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump," President Joe Biden said.

Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers accounting for 12% around the globe. But President Biden has made it clear that U.S troops won’t be headed to Russia.

More troops and equipment are on the move to help U.S. allies in Baltic nations though as the threat of war in Ukraine rises by the day.

Borys Potapenko of the Ukrainian Crisis Response Committee of Michigan says his brother and nephew remain in Ukraine.

"Nobody intends to leave they all intend to stay and fight," he said.

The committee is collecting money to send back to Ukraine as they fear what could happen next.

"They will be going to orphanages. They will be going to wounded soldier rehabilitation and they will be going to civic organizations that are hankering down," Potapenko said.

Michigan congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is also warning of the daily impacts at home, like a spike in gas prices.

While speaking on CNN she also applauded international sanctions but stresses this can’t be the end.

“We need the British to do more. We need the Germans to do more," she said. "We have to show a swift response.”

Biden has also stressed that in the months ahead, if not sooner, we will all feel the impact at the pump.