Tentative trial date set for suspected Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley

(WXYZ) — A pretrial hearing Thursday confirmed that Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old Oxford High School shooter will remain in Oakland County Jail despite his request to be moved into the Children's Village Juvenile Center.

His next 30-day review hearing is scheduled for May 19 at 9 a.m.

He also has a tentative trial date set for September 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on November 30, 2021.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the request to lower the bond for Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors claim the two failed to intervene when their son showed signs of mental distress, including making disturbing drawings prior to the shooting.

The Crumbleys wanted to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000.

The judge also confirmed that both wanted to keep their attorneys.