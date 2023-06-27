Tesla's EV plug is closer to becoming the industry standard following a move by an automotive group

DETROIT (AP) — A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.

The move by SAE International, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers, comes after Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo said they will join Tesla’s large Supercharger network and adopt its North American Charging Standard connector.

But a rival connector called CCS is still in thousands of current EVs and will stay in use.

SAE said Tuesday that it’s already working on the standards and hopes to finish them within six months.