WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues on day 3 of trial for Jennifer Crumbley

(WXYZ) — Testimony continues Monday as the trial for Jennifer Crumbley reaches its second week. Jennifer, the mother of the shooter, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

At the start of the trial on Monday, Crumbley was quickly sworn in as her lawyer said they were willing to allow unredacted Facebook messages from 2021 between Jennifer and her husband, James, to be on the record. Previously, they had argued to have portions of the messages redacted.

The first witness called to the stand on Monday was Kiara Pennock, she’s the 27-year-old who runs the barn that took care of the Crumbley’s horses.

She talked about her relationship with Jennifer and how she knew them a few years prior to them boarding their horses with her.

Pennock said she would see Jennifer and James two to three times a week, but that she rarely saw the shooter.

“There was not much talk about her son,” said Pennock, also mentioning that when she did talk about him, “there was nothing truly positive.”

Messages were also shown after the shooting, when Jennifer was trying to sell her horses quickly

On Friday, Edward Wagrowski, a former detective and computer crimes expert with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, took the stand.

He talked about the school's 90 surveillance cameras and said he helped identify the shooter, reviewing footage from hallways and backtracking.

The prosecution also spent more than an hour going through text and Facebook messages between Jennifer and her husband, James, and between the Crumbleys and the shooter.

Text exchanges between the shooter and his parents depicted how he was seeing things and not feeling well.

“I cleaned until the clothes started flying off the shelf,” one text read.

In other messages to his friend, the shooter revealed that he was struggling.“I need help,” he texted.

The questioning of Wagrowski continued into the afternoon, with prosecutors going over texts and deleted messages that Jennifer sent to her boss, including one saying "We're on the run again," before Jennifer's attorney Shannon Smith took over.

Smith pressed on how Jennifer and James Crumbley held text exchanges about if their son was home from school on certain days, about their son having a headache, and other issues that a mother and father would exchange on a normal basis.

Smith's questioning also focused on whether the information Wagrowski presented during his testimony should be interpreted as they were trying to avoid a freighting situation, rather than running from police.

Last Thursday, her trial began with opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys and four witnesses took the stand.

Witnesses on Thursday include Molly Darnell, a teacher who was shot at the high school, the school's assistant principal, the gun store manager who sold the weapon to the Crumbleys and an ATF special agent.

The prosecution is trying to make the case that Crumbley was aware of her son's experience and access to guns, showing several videos of him at the gun range. Both she and the shooter posted about his 9mm gift on social media.