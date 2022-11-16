Testing complete on 11K+ rape kits found in Wayne County from 1984-2009

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 11,000 rape kits that were discovered in 2009 have finally been tested.

In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said there are still thousands of cases to review, and survivors who were assaulted between 1984 and 2009 have an additional option to find out results of their testing.

They can go to www.MyRapeKit.com to receive results and provide information to be used for investigation, or call the information line at 313-224-4111

“It takes a tremendous amount of strength and courage for survivors to revisit the events of a sexual assault,” said Worthy. “We understand their decision to come forward is not an easy one but want to reassure them that they are not forgotten and their cases still very much matter. We have now reached a point where we need to reach thousands of survivors to make certain they get answers.”

The kits were first discovered on Aug. 17, 2009 during a tour of the Detroit Police Department property storage by the prosecutor's office and Michigan State Police.

At first, they tested 400 random kits from October 200 through March 2010 with results in March 2011.

In December 2013, MSP began outsourcing about 8,000 kits to outside vendors for testing as part of Project 8000.

The untested rape kits garnered national and celebrity attention.

According to the prosecutor's office, they have investigated and closed more than 4,800 cases from the rape kits, resulting in 239 convictions across 40 states, and 841 suspected serial offenders identified.