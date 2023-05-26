Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — Court records say a man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley.

A grand jury indicted 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Thursday. He was arrested in December and released on a $1 million bond.

An attorney says she expects a jury will find her client not guilty.

Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander when he was shot in the head and back Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley after a dispute over a game of dice.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos.