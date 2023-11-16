Watch Now
News

Texas jury convicts Kaitlin Armstrong of fatally shooting cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson in jealous rage

Kaitlin Armstrong
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mikala Compton/AP
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Armstrong is charged with killing of Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)
Kaitlin Armstrong
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 16:35:35-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a 35-year-old woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer.

Kaitlin Armstrong was convicted Thursday and faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage.

Armstrong then fled to Costa Rica where prosecutors say she got plastic surgery to change her appearance.

Wilson, a Vermont native, was an emerging star in professional gravel and mountain bike racing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning