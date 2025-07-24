Texas man arrested in Southfield for alleged human trafficking across multiple states

Southfield police have arrested a Texas man accused of sex trafficking women across several states, ending in Southfield earlier this month.

According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, 33-year-old Randolph Lewis of Arlington, Texas, is charged with human trafficking, prostitution, using a computer to commit a crime and criminal sexual conduct.

"These victims, some as young as 17 years old, were coerced, threatened and manipulated into a life of sex trafficking," Barren said during a news conference on Thursday.

The investigation started on Monday, July 21, when officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn hotel on Telegraph Rd. on a report of a domestic disturbance. A 21-year-old woman from Louisana said Lewis allegedly broke her windshield because she didn't get the food he requested.

Barren said the victim told police that Lewis was staying at the hotel but had fled the scene. Officers learned that Lewis had three rooms rented at the hotel.

The woman first told police that she was planning to drive back to Louisiana later that day, but Barren praised officers for the questions they asked after she showed signs of human trafficking.

According to the police chief, the woman said she was unaware that she was in Michigan, and said she had been trafficked by Lewis back and forth between Texas and Louisiana twice a month over the past year. Before arriving in Michigan, police say they were in St. Louis for three days and Chicago for three days. Barren said the reason they left Texas was that another woman being trafficked called police, prompting them to leave the state.

Barren said that there are approximately 10 other victims who were with Lewis, but the victim was unable to get their contact information. They did make contact with another alleged victim, but that victim refused to cooperate. The victim told police Lewis assaulted her multiple times, and took her earnings.

Police said with the help of the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force, they were able to take Lewis into custody. They also played video of Lewis hurting himself in jail.