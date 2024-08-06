'That’s our duty to vote.' Voters hit the polls in Livonia, city clerk reports higher than normal turnout

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A full day of heavy rain couldn't keep voters away in Livonia.

Livonia City Clerk, Lori Miller told 7 News Detroit, "We’re having a great turnout here at the precincts, higher than normal and we had an en excellent turnout in our early voting site."

According to Miller, this primary election day is going swimmingly.

She said the rise in early voting has made in-person voting move quickly.

"It does take the strain off the precincts, so there’s less lines, less waiting, but still a higher voter turnout," said Miller.

As far as who is voting in person, our teams saw generations of voters.

Henry Taylor was voting for the first time at the Hoover Elementary voting location in Livonia.

"It definitely felt like I’m more of an adult now cause you know, I voted, that’s an adult thing," said Taylor. "I looked up debates, news articles, tried, you know, to find who was best."

Irene Zammit was also voting at the Hoover Elementary location.

However she said she's become well practiced in voting, as she's been doing it for decades.

"There’s only one vote for each of us, if we don’t vote, we can’t complain about who we elect," said Zammit. "That’s our duty to vote."

When asked if she's been hearing from voters about why they're so passionate this year, Miller answered: "I think there is overall concern about what will happen in the fall, at the November election. So, they’re turning out in higher volumes now."

Tuesday's primary will decide which candidates are on the general election ballot in November for an open U.S. Senate seat.

It also impacts Michigan elections for the U.S. House, which means it could be a part of determining which party controls congress next year.

Voting now, determines what voting in three months in November will look like.

Taylor said, "This is just the primary, so voting ... full election, that’s going to be something."