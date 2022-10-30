Watch Now
News

That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street

Cockroach
Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images/Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images
Scientists from Purdue exposed German cockroaches to different insecticides, and found that the cockroach populations not only developed a resistance to the insecticide they were exposed to, but also picked up resistances to other insecticides.
Cockroach
CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as 'high risk'
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 12:33:44-04

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.

Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.

Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent "further roach migration." Officials don't want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The city is trying to exterminate the roaches but "it will take some time," Mayhew said.

Walking the street could help kill the cockroaches, but their eggs still could spread and survive, City Council member Todd Hanna said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website