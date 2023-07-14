The 40th African World Festival kicks off Friday in Hart Plaza

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Friday kicks off the 40th African World Festival in Detroit! It’s a celebration described as a family reunion and it gives people across the state the rare opportunity to taste and experience the African diaspora right in the city.

More than 125 vendors from across the country will be at Hart Plaza this weekend for the event and there will be tons of performances including a performance from Parliment and The Funkadelics tonight and performances from African dancers and drummers.

"You're going to see a lot of color. A lot of movement. You're going to hear a lot of music. You’re going to smell a lot of wonderful scents. The aroma from the various vendors. The entire fountain is encircled with vendors," Festival Director Nija Kai said.

The event, which is typically held in August, was bumped up this year and moved from Midtown to Hart Plaza.

Tickets for the event are $15 for those ages 13 and up and $10 for seniors. Kids under the age of 13 can get in for free.