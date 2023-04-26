The bald eagles nesting in Shelby Township have officially been named!

(WXYZ) — The bald eagles spotted nesting at Holland Ponds Park in Shelby Township have officially been named!

Last week, the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center asked the public to help name the pair as they became increasingly popular in the community.

Of the five pair of names offered, the community voted to name the eagles Peter and Sarah.

All names offered had some type of connection to the U.S. or the Shelby Township community.

According to the Shelby Township website, Peter and Sarah Lerich, the couple the nesting bald eagles are now named after, were overseers of Spring Hill Farm, a location used as a stop on Underground Railroad during the decade before the Civil War. The website says their family used a Beacon Tree to mark their station.

"For the next 10 years, legions of freedom seekers fled toward the Beacon Tree. They crept along a fence at the spring, slid down the top pole and slipped through a small door in the hillside. Sustained by food and drink from the Peter and Sarah Lerich’s kitchen, the freedom seekers waited for the cover of night to resume their journey," the website said.

The other name options for the eagles were Nathaniel & Jemima, Isaac & Susannah, Anna & Harold, and Ike & Mamie.