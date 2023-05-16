The benefits of bringing your child to the doctor even if they're well

(WXYZ) — Between working, making dinner, after-school sports and helping with homework it seems like there aren’t enough hours in the day.

That may be why for many parents preparing for a well-child visit isn’t top of mind. If that’s you, you’re not alone.

A national poll from the University of Michigan found most parents are not making the most of their kids' annual checkup.

Christina, a new mom, brought her 2 1/2-month-old son, Kirrell, to the pediatrician for a well-child visit. She said the visit is like a follow-up, as he was born at 27 weeks and 6 days.

However, he's a healthy newborn. With a lot on her plate, Christina said preparation is key to getting the most out of these visits.

"A lot of questions I try to write down so I don't forget," she said.

Only 25 percent of parents prepare questions in advance most of the time, according to the C.S. Mott National Poll on Children's Health. The poll’s director, Sarah Clark, says that’s just one way parents fall short of maximizing well visits. She says situations where your felt unsure are great topics to raise with your provider.

"A well-child visit is a great opportunity to say, 'hey, you know, this happened. I wondered what to do. Could you give me a little guidance for the next time?'" she said.

Dr. Tiffany Widner, a pediatrician at DMC Children's Hospital, says another way to make the most of well visits is to prepare children ahead of time. Since they’re the patient, it lets them know they can ask and answer questions too.

"We actually love for the kids to be involved in the visit itself. And so as soon as the child can talk to me, I'm asking questions directly to the child, how they feel, how they are," Widner said.

That respect for the child can strengthen the provider-patient bond and make doctor visits easier.

"It's important that the patient has a relationship with me so that as things change and as they get older, they're comfortable with bringing their concerns here," she said.

Another missed opportunity is getting feedback from teachers or daycare providers. After all, they spend dozens of hours a week with your child and may notice changes or challenges early on.

"We can help with some of those issues in school. We can provide guidance for the family in terms of what to do next," Widner said.

That can be a formal assessment, some kind of intervention, or just watch and wait. Clark says don’t promise there won’t be needles,

"When you back yourself into a corner and promise the child no shots, it can really backfire," she said.

You check with your provider in advance to see what’s expected at this upcoming visit, or visit the Michigan Immunization Portal to check your child’s vaccination record online.