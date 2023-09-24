Watch Now
News

The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa

Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Biden was in New York to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:26:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the United States without a U.S. visa.

That move is coming despite ongoing U.S. concerns about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinian Americans. U.S. officials say an announcement of Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program is planned for late in the week, just before the end of the federal budget year on Saturday.

That's the deadline for Israel's admission without having to requalify for eligibility next year.

The Department of Homeland Security administers the program. It currently allows citizens of 40 mostly European and Asian countries to travel to the U.S. for three months without visas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning