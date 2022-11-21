The Big, Bright Light Show starts holiday shopping season in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is aglow for the holidays after our “Light Up the Season” special on Friday.

Monday night, it is Rochester's turn to flip the switch during the dazzling Big, Bright Light Show.

7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen is always a part of the tradition, and some even jokingly call him the honorary mayor of Rochester for the night.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event. City leaders say Rochester is anyone’s town this time of year.

“We are ‘Christmas City’ and we’re the place everybody comes to get their holiday spirit on. And how could you not with The Big, Bright Light Show,” said Kristi Trevarrow, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Development Authority.

The Downtown Development Authority works together with businesses, and it's a lively and vibrant local retail destination.

Rochester residents Maryanne and Phil Munroe recently opened a new business on Fourth Street near Main Street. It’s called The Spice and Tea Exchange of Rochester.

“This is the time we’ve been looking forward to since we’ve been opened. And when it came on the calendar earlier this year that we decided we were going to open up a small business in Rochester, Lagniappe has been the start of the holiday season for us,” Phil Munroe said.

Maryanne Munroe added, “We love the community has been welcoming us with open arms over at the Spice and Tea Exchange. The downtown businesses, it’s like a small family network and you really feel like you’re a part of a bigger purpose when you walk these streets.”

Fox Automotive's sponsorship of The Big, Bright Light Show makes sure downtown Rochester is an especially welcoming place during the holiday shopping season.

“It’s apparent by this event. I mean, thousands of people will be downtown today, and over a million people over the span of the light show. I mean, what does that say about your community? It’s truly an attraction,” John Fox with Fox Automotive said.