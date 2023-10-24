'The big moneymaker': Pressure felt after Sterling Heights Ram plant joins strike

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than six weeks of a United Auto Workers strike has left both sides frustrated, yet still in negotiations.

Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis are all still working to reach a new contract despite rising tensions.

Auto workers who make Ram Trucks in Sterling Heights told us they support the decision to expand the strike, while suppliers and experts say the fallout has already started.

“I’ve been there when they didn’t give us any raises for quite a while,” UAW member Ed Smith said.



Smith has 29 years with the company and feels strong pride in his work. He also wants to see better pay and benefits that live up to the union’s expectations.

“This is the big moneymaker right here. We have a lot of moneymakers right now… but this one right here is the Ram Truck,” Smith said.

Stellantis issued a statement to express outrage over the added number of workers ordered to strike. Yet, the UAW says 6,800 more workers are needed to send a message.

In the meantime, Dale Hadel with supplier Citic Dicastal weighed in, saying a huge impact also could be felt right away nationally with supplier layoffs.

“When you multiple that in the supply base, you are probably looking at 50 (thousand), 60 (thousand), 80,000 people as far as a reverberating effect,” Hadel said.

Auto experts also point out 70% of a car’s value comes from suppliers. Furthermore, professor Marick Masters with Wayne State University added that this step is meant to put extra pressure on Stellantis, beyond what Ford and GM are facing.

“Stellantis has more issues in which they are lagging behind the other companies from COLA to temp workers in progression. And I think that he wants those addressed in this next iteration,” Masters said.

Hadel says he’s hopeful both sides can come together for an agreement as the UAW president has suggested could still happen by the end of the week.

