The cause of eczema could be in the air we breathe, research shows

(WXZY) — Researchers may have found why cases of the inflammatory skin condition eczema have dramatically increased over the last several decades. The cause is most likely chemicals in the air that we breathe.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health studied toxins in hot spots around the country.

Eczema can be a very annoying skin condition. It causes dry, flaky skin, rashes, blisters, scaly patches and skin infections. And it can be extremely itchy, especially at night.

Unfortunately, eczema cases have increased two to three times since the 1970s. And interestingly, an exhaust emission control device called a catalytic converter became mandatory for all American cars in 1975. What this does is filter out harmful chemicals in exhaust gases. This sounds good but in doing so, a byproduct called isocyanates is produced.

Isocyanates are one of the two most prevalent chemicals the researchers linked to eczema. The other one is diiocyanates. Diiocyanates are used to make various products like spandex, memory foam mattresses, carpeting and flexible foams.

Now, once the researchers linked diisocyanates and isocyanates to eczema, they decided to test these chemicals in the lab. They found that the chemicals affected the healthy bacteria that naturally live on the skin and made them adapt in order to survive. And what the good bacteria did was to stop making oils that moisturize the skin. On top of that, the chemicals activated skin receptors that sent signals to the brain that triggered itching and inflammation.

The researchers also studied a healthy skin bacteria called Roseomonas mucosa. This bacteria was sprayed onto participants' skin and most of them had a beneficial improvement.

Surprisingly, those who lived in areas with high levels of the chemical diisocyanates had a dramatic improvement. And that’s good news because Roseomonas mucosa has been studied before with mixed results.

Now, there is currently no cure for eczema. Roughly 10% of adults and 20% of children have this skin condition. Infants are especially prone to eczema and thankfully, many will outgrow it.

Others will have to manage it. So, for those who are prone to outbreaks, they will need to see their doctor for a treatment plan. The plan will be based on their age, the severity of their symptoms and their type -- there are seven types of eczema.

In general, I would recommend people to keep their skin moisturized, avoid hot showers, wear comfortable, loose clothing, lower stress levels and avoid chemicals, perfumes, and other irritants.