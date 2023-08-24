The dangers of heat and flooding amid increased severe weather

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water might appear harmless, but floodwater is a whole different story. People, especially kids, might not realize the hidden dangers lurking beneath the water's surface. Besides things like wood, debris, or fallen power lines, there might also be animals – alive or dead - floating around.

There could also be human waste and different chemicals – like medical, industrial or household hazardous waste mixed in with the water.

Other health risks from floodwater include bacteria and parasites that cause gastrointestinal illness or stomach problems. Exposure can also lead to skin rashes, wound infections, and tetanus and leptospirosis – although the latter is not common.

It is also important to never drive a car into flooded areas. Most flood-related deaths happen when vehicles are driven into dangerous floodwaters. That’s because many people don't realize that just six inches of water can make you lose control of your car. Additionally, floodwater poses a drowning risk because swiftly moving shallow water can be deadly even if you know how to swim.

So, if you have to be out today, stay away from flooded areas. If you do need to walk in floodwater, be sure to wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles. Afterward, take a shower or wash any body parts that touched floodwater with soap and water. And wash your clothes in hot water and detergent before wearing them again.

We're currently under a heat advisory until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, and with the humidity, it's going to feel like over 100 degrees.

Extreme heat can affect us in several ways. One of the biggest worries is heat stroke. This occurs when our body can't manage its temperature anymore. Our temperature shoots up, we stop sweating, and our body can't cool down. If not treated quickly, heat stroke can lead to brain damage, organ failure, and even death.

The good news is heat exhaustion can be prevented. And air conditioning is the best defense. It's especially important for vulnerable people who have a higher risk for heat-related illness. That includes small children, seniors, and people with chronic diseases, as well as those with low incomes and outdoor workers.

If you don't have AC, look for cooling places nearby. Also, drink a lot of fluids, avoid intense activities, wear light clothes, and skip heavy, hot meals as they raise your body heat.