The Eagles bringing 'The Long Goodbye Tour' to Little Caesars Arena this fall

The Eagles announced Thursday they are coming to Little Caesars Arena for "The Long Goodbye" tour, their final tour after more than 50 years.

The band, which includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, will perform for the next two years for the final tour.

They'll play LCA on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 14 with presales starting July 12

Longtime contemporaries and hall of famers Steely Dan will join the Eagles on the tour.

The band formed in 1971 and included Detroit's own Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. His son, Deacon, will be part of the band on the tour.

