'The Few. The Proud' aren't so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Marine Corps leaders say they'll make their recruiting goal this year, at a time when the active-duty Army, Navy and Air Force expect to fall short.

All the services have struggled in the tight job market to compete with higher-paying businesses for the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military's physical, mental and moral standards. So how are the Marines doing it?

Recruiting leaders say a key to their success is the emphasis the Corps puts on selecting top-performing Marines to fill recruiting jobs.

That's along with efforts to increase the number of recruiters, extend those who do well and then speed their return to high schools, where in-person recruiting stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.