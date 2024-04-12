'The Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced

"The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced Friday they are getting divorced.

The couple made the announcement in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday, three months after they got married.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Last year, the couple captured the hearts of America and Turner proposed to Trist in the finale. They also had a televised wedding.

“I still love this person,” Turner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”