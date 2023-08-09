The Henry Ford announces 2023 Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village; Tickets for members go on sale Aug. 30

(WXYZ) — The Henry Ford’s Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village kicks off in October with activities for the whole family!

The 16-day event will feature family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy and will also have dining packages for purchase. The Hallowe’en Express train is also back by popular demand, promising to take riders through Greenfield Village.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village will include harvest markets, and 18th and 19th century-themed activities such as wool dyeing, cooking demonstrations, beer brewing and Hallowe’en yard games.

Tickets go on sale for Henry Ford members on August 30, starting at $23. Public tickets go on sale September 6. For more information, click here.