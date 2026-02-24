The Henry Ford cancels 'Day Out With Thomas' due to mechanical complications with train

(WXYZ) — A popular annual event at Greenfield Village has been canceled due to mechanical issues.

The Henry Ford posted on Tuesday that the annual "Day Out With Thomas" event has been canceled because of unforeseen mechanical complications with the steam-powered Thomas the Tank Engine.

According to The Henry Ford, while there is another model at Day Out With Thomas events across the country, that model is incompatible with the historic train operations in Greenfield Village.

"The Henry Ford has been a proud host of this program for 25 years and we thank Mattel, Inc. for their incredible partnership. We also thank the thousands of members and guests who have experienced this event and joined us for a memorable Day Out With Thomas," the post reads.

In a response to a comment on social media, The Henry Ford also said the decision was not an easy one and every alternative was explored, but none were viable.