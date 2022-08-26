The Henry Ford gets 1985 Modena Spyder from 'Ferris Bueller'

(WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum will be showing off a 1985 Modena Spyder, better known as the "Ferris Bueller car," starting this month.

The display is in partnership with the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, and the museum will welcome a rotating selection from the National Historic Vehicle Register's prestigious group of culturally significant vehicles.

The Spyder appeared in the 1986 hit film, and the vehicle was used for wide shots and the memorable scene when two parking garage attendants jump the car through the air during a joyride in Chicago.

Since the film, the vehicle has changed ownership and received various updates and modifications, but the owner returned it to its movie specifications in 2010.

The 1985 Modena Spyder is the 22nd of 32 cars to be commemorated and documented as a part of our national heritage under the National Historic Vehicle Register and U.S. Dept. of the Interior, National Park Service and the Historic American Engineering Record.

“The purpose of the National Historic Vehicle Register is to record the history of America’s most culturally significant automobiles so they can exist forever within the Library of Congress alongside other culturally significant artifacts,” said Jonathan Klinger, Executive Director of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation. “The movie car from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has delighted multiple generations far outside the automotive community and we are excited to share this car with the visitors at The Henry Ford.”

The display is included with regular admission to The Henry Ford.