The key to healthy snacking and satisfying your cravings

(WXYZ) — If you snack between meals, you are not alone. A study in the journal Nutrition says more than 90% of US adults have at least one snack a day.

Over the last 40 years, snacking has become more frequent and accounts for a greater percentage of our daily caloric intake. That can be a problem, but it doesn't have to be.



New research says you can snack as much as you want, but it’s what you eat that has the greatest impact on your cardiometabolic health.

"Snacks are so pervasive. Everywhere. Everywhere you go, they're snacks and they're not healthy," Catherine Merszai, a mom of 3 kids, said.

She has strong feelings about snacking, and so does 8-year-old Emma. Merszai said she offers fruit first before letting the kids choose less healthy options.

Grace Derocha is a Registered Dietitian and insulin educator. She's also a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and says a change in vocabulary is key.

"A lot of times when people use the word snack, they're thinking more of a treat," Derocha said.

Instead, Derocha says a snack is anything between a meal. A treat lacks nutrition but can be part of a meal, like a dessert.

New research tracking more than 1,000 UK participants found 95% snacked at least once a day with an average of 2.28 snacks a day. That was 22% of daily calories. That research says the size, frequency, timing or calories of the snack are less important than quality in determining health outcomes.

"We can help lower blood sugars, we can help lower cholesterol. We can help increase the good cholesterol," Derocha said.

She laid out a spread of health options for after school, between meals and on the go. She says a quick protein snack like hard-boiled eggs or tuna packs can get you to your next meal.

"Protein supports lean muscle. It gives you a little bit of energy, but then also helps sustain you because protein and fat take longer to digest," she said.

Nuts or chickpeas can give you the crunch you crave, and the veggies contain vitamins, fiber, minerals and chemicals believed to help stave off cancer. Hummus and nut butters are great for dipping. You can even satisfy your chocolate craving.

"I'm an eating dietitian and I think we need to satisfy some of our cravings. Dark chocolate is a great way to do that," Derocha said.

Dark chocolate helps lower cortisol, a stress hormone. Derocha says when you treat yourself, put your phone down, turn off the TV.

Tiffany Griffin says she lost a hundred pounds but doesn't deny herself chocolate when cravings hit.

"I never restricted what I ate. I just did everything in moderation with the workout, and it seemed to work pretty, pretty well," Griffin said.

While the timing of snacks didn’t have a large impact, there is an exception – snacking after 9 p.m. Researchers say snacking after 9 p.m. is linked to worse choices like sugary treats and snacks high in fat.