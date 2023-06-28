Watch Now
The largest US banks would survive a severe recession, the Fed's 'stress tests' show

Federal Reserve-Economic Pain
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Susan Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, that a higher unemployment will be needed to bring down inflation from unusually high levels, but suggested any economic downturn would be modest. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the nation's banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that that led to the failure of three banks.

But Wednesday's results did show some relative weakness among the midsize banks and "super regional" banks, with some getting a passing grade with a smaller cushion than usual, an outcome that could raise eyebrows for investors and policymakers.

In this scenario, the 23 largest banks would have collective losses of $541 million and their capital ratios would fall from 12.4% to 10.1%. That's comparable to previous years, the Fed said.

