The last sunset after 9 p.m. is July 23; here's how much daylight we're losing each month

With the calendar flipping to July, the days are getting shorter and we're approaching fall.

For those who are tired of the hot weather, fall will bring a reprieve from the strong sun and humidity – hopefully.

Watch below: Passengers stranded on United flight tarmac in Newark for 8 hours with limited food, water

Passengers stranded on United flight tarmac in Newark for 8 hours with limited food, water

Sunset is getting earlier every day, and the last sunset at 9 p.m. or after will be on Wednesday, July 23. After that, we're at sunsets after 8 p.m. through early September.

We also start losing more than two minutes of daylight per day on July 28. The first sunset before 8 p.m. will take place on Sept. 5 for Detroit, and the last day with 12 hours of daylight is Sept. 25.

Here's how much sunlight we lose each month through the fall.



July - 45:02

August - 1:15:29

September - 1:21:31

October - 1:21:41

Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 2 and that's when we'll fall back. On that day, the sunset will be at 5:23 p.m.

Watch below: Big Rock Italian Chophouse opens in Birmingham