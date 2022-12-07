The lunar occultation of Mars happens tonight; here's what it is & how to see it

(WXYZ) — A lunar occultation of Mars is happening tonight, and while there isn't a great chance to see it in Michigan, you still can try.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said this is when the Moon passes between Earth and Mars. So, Mars will disappear behind the Moon.

If you look east around 10:15 p.m., Mars will disappear behind the southern edge of the Moon and then re-appear around 11 p.m. on the northeast side.

Clouds are an issue, and it's expected to be mostly cloudy tonight. But, if you're up and it's not too late, you can step outside and try and get a glimpse of it. You do not need a telescope.